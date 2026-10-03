7-year-old stabbed to death on Chicago’s South Side: Police

A woman is in custody after a 7-year-old girl was fatally stabbed Saturday on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say the girl was walking in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 11:55 a.m. when an adult woman approached her with a sharp object and stabbed her multiple times in the back.

Bystanders detained the woman until police arrived. She was also injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.