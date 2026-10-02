Crystal Lake Fire Rescue unveils nation's first accessible fire safety trailer

The Brief The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department is unveiling what officials say is the nation’s first accessible fire safety trailer, designed to make lifesaving training more inclusive. The simulator features an ADA-accessible ramp, braille signage, strobe-light and voice-alert smoke alarms, bed shakers and other tools for people with hearing, vision or mobility needs. The trailer was created by JHB Group, a Richmond, Illinois-based company that builds training vehicles for agencies around the world.



The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department is breaking new ground when it comes to accessible fire safety training.

This Saturday, the department will officially unveil its brand-new, custom-built Fire Safety Simulator — the first of its kind in the nation, designed to make sure no one is left out.

New Fire Safety Simulator

The backstory:

During a fire, every second matters.

Now, a new training tool is making sure everyone has a chance to practice what to do — no matter their abilities.

"This is the country's first fire safety simulator that has accessibility built into it," said Christopher Gantz, CEO and founder of JHB Group.

It was built to make fire safety training more realistic and inclusive.

"It's huge, right, because it's something we haven't been able to do up until now," said Chris Bedore, bureau chief of community risk management for the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

Bedore said federal grant money helped the department turn that need into reality.

The Fire Safety Simulator has all the bells and whistles of a traditional training trailer — but takes accessibility to the next level.

"We can talk about these things, but to actually, just like our other kids, to put them through a simulation, and have them experience it in real time, you wouldn't have otherwise had that opportunity," Bedore said.

Adults of all abilities can benefit too.

"It's not just for kids, we say it's for kindergarten to college and senior citizens and everyone in between," Gantz said.

A ramp allows people in wheelchairs to get inside and take part, while features like voice-alert and strobe-light smoke alarms, Braille signage, and bed shakers are designed for people with hearing or vision impairments.

Many of those same safety tools can also be installed in people's homes, giving them an extra layer of protection when it matters most.

"There's even a severe weather simulator where we can shake, rattle and roll this thing," Gantz said.

The trailer was created by JHB Group, based in Richmond, Illinois. The company, founded by Gantz, builds training vehicles for agencies around the world. It currently has about 200 training units deployed — the farthest in South Korea.

"What's part of our DNA here at JHB Group, we want to make sure anyone can participate," Gantz said. "And no one is ever excluded from an educational experience especially when you're dealing with safety."

The trailer will soon be rolled out to schools and community events.

"To have this here this year, we're super excited about that and hopefully the people that show up are just as excited to go through it," Bedore said.

What's next:

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department will unveil its new Fire Safety Simulator to the public during its annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at 100 W. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake.

Attendees will have the opportunity to step inside and experience the new training tool firsthand.