Chicago crime: 2 teens charged with murder of girl, 17, police say

The Brief Two teenage suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl back in January. Christopher Vazquez and David Morocho were both charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder.



Two teenage suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl back in January on Chicago’s West Side.

David Morocho, 18, (leff), and Christopher Vazquez, 19 (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Christopher Vazquez, 19, and David Morocho, 18, both of Chicago, were each charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators identified Vazquez and Morocho as the suspects who allegedly "participated" in the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old victim, named Melissa Castrejon, on Jan. 18 in the 1800 block of N. Latrobe Ave. in the Austin neighborhood.

At the time, police said the teen victim was inside a car when a person she knew opened fire, shot her in the back and killed her.

The suspects were arrested by police on Friday: Vazquez in the 6200 block of S. Marshfield Ave. and Morocho in the 4200 block of W. Van Buren St., police said.

It was unclear if any other suspects were involved in the shooting or what motivated the suspects. It was also unclear how the suspects knew the victim.

What's next:

The two suspects were expected to appear in court on Saturday.