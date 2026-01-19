Chicago police: Teen girl shot by someone she knew

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot Sunday night while in a vehicle. Police say the shooter was someone she knew and fled the scene. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition.



A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 9:38 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the teen was inside a vehicle when a person she knew opened fire. She was hit in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The male suspect ran from the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.