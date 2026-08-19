Supporters of Father Pfleger rally outside Chicago Archdiocese

The Brief Supporters of Father Michael Pfleger are rallying Wednesday outside the Archdiocese of Chicago, calling for his reinstatement at Saint Sabina Church. Pfleger was removed from the church in July after an allegation that he sexually abused a minor about 30 years ago. The Archdiocese says the allegation is still under review and that no decision has been made on Pfleger’s status.



Supporters of Fr. Michael Pfleger gathered outside the Archdiocese of Chicago on Wednesday to call for his reinstatement at Saint Sabina Church.

What we know:

The "We Stand With Fr. Pfleger Rally" kicked off at noon at the Archdiocese offices at 835 N. Rush St. Church leaders, ministers and elected officials are expected to participate.

Organizers say Pfleger’s continued absence from St. Sabina is hurting the church, its members and the surrounding communities. They are calling on the Archdiocese and its Independent Review Board to reach a decision and allow Pfleger to return.

The backstory:

Pfleger was removed from St. Sabina on July 11 and asked to live off campus after the Archdiocese’s Office of Child Abuse Investigations received an allegation that he sexually abused a minor about three decades ago.

Church leadership and members gathered at St. Sabina on July 17 to defend Pfleger and criticize what they described as flaws in the Archdiocese’s process for handling abuse allegations. Supporters delivered a letter to the Archdiocese calling for changes to the process.

What they're saying:

In a letter to St. Sabina, Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich said the Archdiocese does not presume whether the allegation is true or false while the investigation is ongoing.

"We do not presume the truth or falsity of an allegation until the process is complete and our Independent Review Board has made a recommendation that I accept," Cupich wrote. "Only by conducting a thorough and impartial review can we ensure fairness to all concerned."

What's next:

The Archdiocese has not announced a final decision regarding Pfleger’s status.