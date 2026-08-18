How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears continue their 2026 preseason schedule on Saturday. The action will be televised and streamed right here on FOX Chicago. Here’s how you can watch the Bears face the Bengals.



The Chicago Bears continue their 2026 preseason schedule on Saturday.

After beating the Browns 34-10 in their first preseason tune-up, the Bears will travel to Cincinnati for a joint practice before taking on the Bengals.

Here’s how you can watch the Bears' second preseason game as they face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Saturday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

You can watch the Bears take on the Bengals right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available on our stream for viewers in the Chicagoland area on our website, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX Local app for mobile and connected TV.

Join us before the game, as Cassie Carlson leads a pre-season pre-game show to preview the action starting at 11 AM. Adam Amin, Stacey Dales and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Jasmine Baker will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Stick around after the game, as Anthony Herron joins Cassie to breakdown what we learned about the Bears in our post-game show right after the final whistle.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Time: 6 P.M., CDT

After a 24-point win over the Browns, the Bears will get a chance to continue their position battles in Cincinnati.

Thursday's joint practice will be the big test for players who are trying to make their way onto the Bears' roster. If the Bears' starting offense performs well on Thursday, then Saturday's preseason game could be another game for quarterback Tyson Bagent to get the majority of the reps to start.

After that, players down the depth chart will keep fighting for roster spots.

Chicago Bears 2026 preseason schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 34, Cleveland Browns 10

Week 2: Aug. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Aug. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings