White Sox tab rookie Hagen Smith to open Game 1 of ALDS vs. Cleveland

The Brief The Chicago White Sox impressed with Hagen Smith in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card. On Saturday, they're turning to the rookie one more time. Cleveland has already announced which hurlers will take the mound for Games 1 and 2.



The Chicago White Sox were so impressed with Hagen Smith in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card, they're turning to the rookie one more time.

What they're saying:

White Sox have tabbed Smith open Saturday's Game 1 of the American League Division Series against AL Central rival Cleveland.

Smith, 23, was called up to the major leagues on August 8, 2026. The rookie made 18 appearances since being called up, and owns a 3-3 record with a 1.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 28 inning pitched for the White Sox this season.

He was a surprise starter for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series vs. Houston, which was a bullpen game for both teams. It was also Smith's second start of the season.

In the Game 1 win over Houston, Smith pitched three scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out two batters.

Smith was one of the most exciting pitching prospects the White Sox had heading into the 2026 season. He was fifth overall pick of the 2024 Major League Baseball draft and worked his way through the Sox's minor league systems.

The other side:

Cleveland has already announced which hurlers will take the mound for Games 1 and 2.

Parker Messick will start Game 1 on Saturday, and he'll become the first Cleveland rookie pitcher to start in a postseason game since 2016. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt also announced Gavin Williams will get the start for Game 2 on Monday.

"They’ve been our two best pitchers. They’ve earned it and then some," Vogt said before the Guardians held a workout and simulated game, according to the Associated Press. "Just with how the last week went, how the rotation’s kind of set up, it puts them in the best positions for success."