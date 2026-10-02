Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach, police say

The Brief A woman was pulled unresponsive from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach Friday morning and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. Authorities have not identified the woman or released details about what led to the incident. Police are investigating pending autopsy results.



A woman died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach on Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

Hollywood Beach water rescue

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person in the water and found a woman unresponsive. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or said what led to the incident.

What's next:

Police are conducting a death investigation pending the results of an autopsy.