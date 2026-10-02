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Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach, police say

By Cody King
FOX 32 Chicago
Edgewater
Published October 2, 2026 10:27 AM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 10:27 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A woman was pulled unresponsive from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach Friday morning and later pronounced dead at a hospital.
    • The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
    • Authorities have not identified the woman or released details about what led to the incident. Police are investigating pending autopsy results.

CHICAGO - A woman died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach on Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

Hollywood Beach water rescue

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person in the water and found a woman unresponsive. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or said what led to the incident.

What's next:

Police are conducting a death investigation pending the results of an autopsy.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

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