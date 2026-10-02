Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach, police say
CHICAGO - A woman died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Hollywood Beach on Friday morning, according to Chicago police.
Hollywood Beach water rescue
What we know:
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person in the water and found a woman unresponsive. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the woman's identity or said what led to the incident.
What's next:
Police are conducting a death investigation pending the results of an autopsy.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.