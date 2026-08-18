Mother dies saving 7-year-old son from Des Plaines River: 'She died a hero'

The Brief Angelina Khalimendik, 31, died Sunday after rescuing her 7-year-old son from the Des Plaines River near Independence Grove Forest Preserve. Her family says she got her son to safety before a current swept her away; she later died at a hospital. Khalimendik leaves behind three children, ages 7, 9 and 10. Her family is remembering her as a loving mother and a hero.



A family is mourning a 31-year-old mother who they say made the ultimate sacrifice for her child.

The backstory:

Angelina Khalimendik died Sunday after rescuing her 7-year-old son from the Des Plaines River near Independence Grove Forest Preserve.

According to her family, Khalimendik’s son was playing in the shallow end of the river when a current suddenly swept him away.

Family members say Khalimendik immediately jumped into the river to save him.

She was able to get her son to safety, but was then swept away by the current.

A family member and a bystander pulled Khalimendik from the water. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Why you should care:

Her family is remembering her not only for the heartbreak of losing her, but for the way she protected her children.

"She died a hero," her brother, Daniel Dzanda, said.

Family friend LeeAnn Eichberger said Khalimendik loved her children more than anything and did not hesitate to go after her son.

Khalimendik leaves behind three children, ages 7, 9 and 10.

Her family says her 7-year-old son is quiet and appears to be in shock. He knows something bad happened, but relatives say they are still trying to explain his mother’s death to him in a sensitive way.

Two of Khalimendik’s other children were also there and witnessed what happened.

What's next:

Her family is now preparing for her funeral and remembering her as a fighter and "a ray of sunshine."

Her service is scheduled for Saturday at the family’s church in Bensenville.

The family is also urging parents to be especially careful when children are playing near the water, saying you never know how quickly conditions can change.