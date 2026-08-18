Chicago men charged with attempted murder after Eisenhower Expressway shooting

The Brief Two Chicago men face attempted murder charges in connection with a June shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway. Illinois State Police said the suspects followed a driver onto I-290 after an altercation at a restaurant and one of them fired at the driver's vehicle. No injuries were reported.



Two Chicago men have been charged with attempted murder after police said they followed a driver onto the Eisenhower Expressway and one of them fired at the driver's vehicle earlier this summer.

I-290 shooting charges

What we know:

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 2:37 a.m. June 19 on westbound Interstate 290 at Morgan Avenue in Chicago.

According to ISP, the victim had been involved in an altercation with one of the suspects at a local restaurant before the shooting.

Police said the two suspects followed the victim onto the expressway and one of them fired at the victim's vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, ISP identified the suspects as 34-year-old Thomas T. Beauchamp and 38-year-old Charles Mojica.

Thomas Beauchamp and Charles Mojica | ISP

Arrest warrants were issued for Beauchamp and Mojica on Aug. 5. Police said Mojica was found and arrested Aug. 11 and Beauchamp was arrested Aug. 17.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged both men with attempted murder, a Class X felony.

What we don't know:

ISP did not say what led to the initial altercation at the restaurant or which suspect fired the shots.

What's next:

Beauchamp and Mojica remain in custody pending their first court appearances.

Mojica is due in court Tuesday.

Arrest histories

Chicago police records show Beauchamp was arrested in July 2017, when he was 25, on a street gang contact/parole allegation.

Mojica's Chicago police arrest history dates back to at least 2014 and lists 17 arrests through Aug. 11, 2026.

The records list previous arrests involving allegations that included criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, battery, vehicular hijacking, driving on a revoked or suspended license and weapons offenses.

Mojica's listed weapons-related arrests include allegations of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon in 2019 and 2020, as well as armed habitual criminal arrests in 2021 and 2024.