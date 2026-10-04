Bicyclist hit, killed by car on Chicago’s West Side, police say

A 33-year-old man riding a bicycle on Chicago’s West Side was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The bicyclist was riding westbound on Lake Street and was hit at the intersection with Homan Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene a little after 6 a.m.

The 33-year-old sustained trauma to his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The man driving the car, a black two-door sedan, also had an injury to his hand, but refused emergency medical services.

No further injuries were reported.

Citations are pending.