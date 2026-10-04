Off-duty police officer struck, then shoots suspect in Little Village, CPD says

The Brief An off-duty police officer shot and injured a suspect who struck him in the face overnight in Little Village, CPD said. The officer was driving along W. 24th Street when he stopped to speak with a group of people. During the conversation, the suspect allegedly struck the officer, who then shot the suspect twice, per CPD.



An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and injured a male suspect early Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood after being struck in the face.

What we know:

The shooting took place in the 2400 block of S. Rockwell Street, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA.

Chicago police said the off-duty officer was driving in the 2600 block of W. 24th Street when he stopped and spoke with a group standing on the sidewalk.

That's when the male suspect standing in the group approached the officer and struck the officer in the face, police said.

The officer then fired his gun at the suspect, hitting him twice.

A short time later, the officer drove a short distance down the street and stopped his car. He then got out and fired more shots in the group's direction. Police did not say if anyone was hurt from that second round of shots.

The suspect was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition and was taken into police custody.

Another male with the group also had an injury to his arm and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the physical altercation.

COPA is investigating the incident. The officer will be put on administrative duties for at least 30 days per department protocol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.