Chicago weather: Severe storms encroaching this evening

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Chicago area this evening, with a few potentially becoming severe. The main threats are damaging winds and locally heavy rain between about 6 p.m. and midnight. The rest of the week looks mostly pleasant, with highs near 80 and a mostly dry weekend.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening, a few of which may end up becoming severe.

Chicago severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana in a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and locally heavy rain will be the main hazards with any storms that become severe.

The timeframe looks to be from roughly 6 p.m. to midnight.

What's next:

A stray shower or two will be possible on Wednesday, but most areas likely stay dry under partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near 80 tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80. A few stray showers or storms may return to the area on Friday and Friday night, but coverage seems to be minimal. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s.

As of now, the weekend looks pretty good. A stray shower or two is possible on Saturday, otherwise plan for partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.