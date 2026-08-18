Storms could turn severe in Chicagoland tonight

The Brief Storms could develop across the Chicago area this afternoon, with the greatest chance for strong to severe weather coming this evening into early overnight. Most of Chicagoland is under a marginal risk for severe storms, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier, mostly sunny weather returns Wednesday and Thursday, but storm chances return Friday and could linger into Saturday.



Today the Chicago area has a chance for storms, some of which may be strong to severe.

Chicago severe weather

What to expect:

The potential for rain starts this afternoon, with the best chance for severe storms being this evening into the early overnight. Most of Chicagoland is under a marginal (1/5 risk). Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Timeline:

Tomorrow, drier weather returns with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s. Thursday will be sunny with highs near 80.

On Friday afternoon, the chance for rain and storms is back. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s. The chance for rain lingers Friday night and storms are possible on Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with highs around 80.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies.