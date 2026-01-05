Chicago homicides in 2025 fell to lowest level in 60 years, CPD says

The Brief Homicides in Chicago in 2025 fell to the lowest level seen in 60 years, according to CPD data. Police detectives also achieved a 71% clearance rate, a significant improvement compared to recent years. Still, violent crime in other large cities around the country also fell in 2025.



Homicides in Chicago last year fell to the lowest level in six decades, according to data released by the Chicago Police Department.

By the numbers:

There were 416 homicides in Chicago last year, which also represents a 29% decrease from 2024, the department said.

Murders by year in Chicago

2025: 416

2024: 587

2023: 623

2022: 719

2021: 804

2020: 776

2019: 500

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders have touted the improving violent crime numbers over the past year, although it is worth noting that violent crime in cities nationwide also dropped significantly last year.

Chicago police also achieved a 71% clearance rate for homicides last year, a metric that reports the proportion of criminal investigations that end up being solved or closed. That happens by an arrest or by "exceptional means," which happens when issues beyond law enforcement’s control prevent them from making an arrest or charging an offender, according to the FBI.

CPD’s clearance rate of 71% last year was a significant improvement from 2024, when the clearance rate for homicides in Chicago was 56%. The figure represents a much higher rate of solved cases compared to historical data.

Big picture view:

Other large cities had comparable drops in violent crime to Chicago in 2025.

Murders in New York City were down more than 20% last year, according to city data. Homicides in Washington, D.C., were down 32%, according to the U.S. Justice Department. San Francisco boasted its lowest homicide rate in 70 years in 2025.

What they're saying:

Still, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling commended his officers for their work to combat crime.

"The heroic men and women of the Chicago Police Department worked relentlessly in 2025 to drive down crime, hold violent offenders accountable and bring justice to those traumatized by violence," said Snelling in a statement. "This progress was achieved in collaboration with our law enforcement and community partners. Together, we will continue our efforts to enhance safety in every neighborhood across the city in 2026."