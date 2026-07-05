Chicago mass shooting leaves 6 hurt on West Side, police say

The Brief At least six people, mostly teenagers, were shot and injured overnight on Chicago's West Side. The victims were standing outside in the 3800 block of W. Maypole Ave. in West Garfield Park when they were shot. All were hospitalized and listed in good condition. There was another 17-year-old girl shot mealier in the same area and critically hurt but it was unclear if that shooting was related.



A mass shooting on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning left six people, mostly teenagers, injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 3800 block of W. Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park around 1:34 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Several people were standing outside when they were hit by gunfire, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and right arm. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the neck. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About 10 minutes before the mass shooting, police responded to the same area for a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said that was a separate incident from the mass shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.