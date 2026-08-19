Chicago man charged after 107 mph suburban police chase

The Brief A 20-year-old Chicago man faces three felony charges after prosecutors say he led suburban police on a chase that reached 107 mph Sunday night. It's alleged Don Williams Jr. continued driving after police used spike strips to deflate two tires, then crashed into a guardrail and ran from the vehicle. Officers later found a loaded Glock handgun with a 28-round extended magazine on the driver's seat.



A Chicago man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through the suburbs Sunday night while carrying a loaded gun.

Chicago man charged after 107 mph police chase

Don Williams Jr., 20, is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning where a judge granted prosecutors' request to keep Williams in custody while his case moves forward.

Don Williams Jr.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a police chase that began around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Villa Park police tried to pull over a vehicle near Route 83 and St. Charles Road that officers suspected was connected to a previous felony. Police also cited illegally tinted windows and improper lane usage as reasons for the stop.

Prosecutors said the vehicle initially pulled over. But when the officer got out of his squad car, Williams allegedly sped away.

Authorities said the vehicle reached more than 107 mph in a 55-mph zone near Roosevelt Road and York Street before getting onto eastbound Interstate 290.

Oak Brook police then used spike strips to deflate two of the vehicle's tires, according to prosecutors. Williams allegedly continued driving between 65 and 70 mph on the damaged tires before slowing down and crashing into a guardrail.

Prosecutors said Williams and four other people then got out of the vehicle and ran. Williams was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Villa Park Police Chief Todd Kubish said a juvenile was among the passengers. He said all five people who were in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Gun found in vehicle

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Glock handgun with a 28-round extended magazine on the driver's seat, prosecutors said.

Officers also found another extended magazine on the backseat.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin criticized Williams' alleged actions.

"Law enforcement in DuPage County has zero tolerance for those who endanger the public in an attempt to outrun the police," Berlin said in a statement.

"The allegation that Mr. Williams fled police at speeds in excess of 100 mph down a busy road to avoid capture are outrageous. Additionally, as a convicted felon, Mr. Williams has legally forfeited his right to legally possess a firearm and the allegation that he was in possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine as he fled will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Fleeing from authorities puts many people in harm’s way and we are all very thankful that no one was injured during this incident."

Kubish said the incident also put the passengers and responding officers in danger.

"This incident demonstrates the serious dangers our officers and communities face when individuals engage in criminal activity with complete disregard for public safety," Kubish said. "A convicted felon, armed with a handgun, allegedly drove at speeds reaching 107 mph with a juvenile and other passengers inside the vehicle, endangering the public, responding officers, and those passengers."

What's next:

Williams is due back in court Sept. 14.