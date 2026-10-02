Chicago Bears rule Caleb Williams out for second straight week, Theo Benedet starts at LT

The Brief The Chicago Bears will officially be without Caleb Williams for a second week in a row. Bears head coach Ben Johnson shared the team's official designation on Friday. He also shared availabilities for other players, too.



The Chicago Bears will officially be without Caleb Williams for a second week in a row when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson shared the team's official designation on Friday.

What we know:

Johnson ruled Williams out for Sunday's game with his hamstring injury. This falls in line with the reported two-to-four week timeline Williams would most likely face with his hamstring strain.

As for who will play quarterback for the Bears, Johnson played coy on Friday just as he did on Wednesday when he opened the week.

"We'll see on Sunday," he said.

What we don't know:

This means it'll come down to either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum. Both spoke to reporters on Thursday, and both reveled in the opportunity they have ahead of them.

Bagent was the Bears' second-string quarterback, but did not start on Monday after missing most of the week with a concussion. That gave way to Keenum, but Bagent been fully imerssed in this week's preparation.

"The situation I'm in is unbelievable to me," Bagent said on Thursday. "Nothing changes, whether I'm in or not mindset-wise, and I'm always going to go in and try to execute each individual play to the best of my ability."

Keenum started vs. the Eagles and led the Bears on three touchdown drives in the 27-7 win. He threw for two scores and rushed for another.

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It would make sense if the Bears opted to ride with the hot hand, but both quarterbacks are getting a chance to earn reps to showcase if they should start on Sunday. Keenum has been in these types of battles before, but was impressed with how Bagent has taken it on himself to improve his preparation.

"As you get in and prepare and you're getting the reps in practice and you're installing plays to your mind, sometimes, you get so wrapped up in the moment you don't really take a big picture and look at it from a wider view," Keenum said of Bagent. "He's able to do that this week, which has been really cool."

On the other side, Bagent has been appreciative of how Keenum has helped him prepare.

"Case is a huge resource for me," Bagent said. "It's always long days, week in and week out. I try to keep it as similar as I can, whether I'm playing or whether I'm not playing. But Case has certainly been a huge resource to lean on after hours, watching film, talking about different looks and things like that."

Dig deeper:

Bears running back D'Andre Swift missed Thursday's practice with a knee injury. Johnson said that knee injury is something that lingered from Monday's game. Johnson did say Swift would practice Friday and was optimistic.

Johnson also said Theo Benedet would start at left tackle due to Braxton Jones' injury that he suffered on Monday Night Football. Johnson said he did like seeing how left tackle Ozzy Trapilo progressed this week, but also noted he won't play on Sunday.