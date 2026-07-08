Illinois girl, 8, dies after being struck by lightning

The Brief An 8-year-old girl died after being struck by lightning in the backyard of her Serena home. She was taken to a hospital in Ottawa, where she later died from her injuries. The incident remains under investigation by local authorities.



An 8-year-old girl has died after she was struck by lightning while outside in the backyard of her home in LaSalle County over the Fourth of July weekend.

Girl killed by lightning strike

What we know:

The LaSalle County Coroner's office said it was called to emergency department at OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa on the evening of July 3 after the child was brought in following the lightning strike.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Sunday. Preliminary findings determined the girl died from injuries caused by the lightning strike.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the child's identity.

The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner's Office and the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office.