Chicago weather: Spotty storms today before a sunny weekend arrives

The Brief Chicago will be warm today with highs in the low to mid-80s and a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry, though any storms could produce brief heavy rain. Sunshine returns this weekend before temperatures climb back near 90 degrees next week.



Showers continue to disintegrate as they approach Chicagoland from the north and west early this morning.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

The rest of this day will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm popping up, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Many areas will stay dry, but where a thunderstorm occurs there can be some briefly heavy rainfall.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with any showers exiting our area to the south. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 80s. A lovely weekend is on the way with plenty of sunshine both days.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s and on Sunday the mid to upper 80s. Next week looks very warm and dry with plenty of sunshine and highs Monday through Wednesday not far from 90° in either direction.