Boy, 16, charged in deadly 2024 Chicago mass shooting that killed 3

The Brief A second teen was charged in connection with the 2024 Gresham mass shooting that killed three people. Police arrested the 16-year-old Wednesday, more than two years after the deadly attack. Authorities have not said what specific role the teen played in the shooting.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a mass shooting in Gresham that left three people dead, including a 14-year-old boy, in 2024.

Chicago mass shooting charges

What we know:

Chicago police say the suspect was arrested around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of South Loomis Boulevard after investigators identified him as one of the people involved in the shooting.

He faces the following charges:

Three counts of first-degree murder

Three counts of murder (other forcible felony)

Three counts of murder (strong probability of death or injury)

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of armed robbery with a firearm

Police say the boy, who has not been identified due to his age, is the second teenager charged in the case.

At the time, a 16-year-old boy was also charged as an adult with three counts of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The video below comes from a previous FOX Chicago report.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Feb. 25, 2024, inside a home in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

According to investigators, one of the teen suspects had been invited inside because he was acquainted with a friend of the family. Police say an "altercation" broke out, and gunfire erupted inside the home.

The victims include 14-year-old Amere P. Deese, 20-year-old Ladeverett West Ringgold, a 36-year-old man, and a 16-year-old.

Deese died after being shot in the back, Ringgold died at Christ Hospital after being shot in the abdomen, the 36-year-old died at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the chest, and the 16-year-old was shot in the leg but survived.

Police recovered six spent shell casings at the scene but did not recover the firearms.

During the investigation, four people who were at the home during the shooting positively identified both suspects in photos.

"The tragedy unfolded among friends in what should have been the safe confines of a home and today," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said after the first charges were filed in the case.