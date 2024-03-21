Boy, 16, charged as adult in deadly Gresham mass shooting

A 16-year-old boy was charged Thursday in connection with a February mass shooting in Gresham that left three people dead, including a 14-year-old boy.

On Feb. 25, the 16-year-old was welcomed inside a house in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue because he was an acquaintance of a young man who was friends with the family who lived there, according to police. After an "altercation," the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and shot all the victims who were in the room, police said.

"The tragedy unfolded among friends in what should have been the safe confines of a home and today a 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult for three counts of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said.

The victims include a 14-year-old boy who died after being shot in the back, a 36-year-old man who died at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the chest, a 20-year-old man who died at Christ Hospital after being shot in the abdomen, and a 17-year-old who is in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 14-year-old boy as Amere P. Deese and the 20-year-old man as Ladeverett West Ringgold.

After the shooting, the teen fled the scene and was seen on surveillance cameras, helping detectives identify him. He was arrested Tuesday at a relative's home in Hazel Crest, police said.