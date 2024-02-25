3 dead, including 14-year-old, in Chicago's second Sunday mass shooting

Three people are dead, including a 14-year-old boy, and one other person was hospitalized after two gunmen opened fire in a South Side home.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the victims were inside the home when two men came inside and opened fire.

The victims include a 14-year-old boy who died after being shot in the back, a 36-year-old man who died at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the chest, a 20-year-old man who died at Christ Hospital after being shot in the abdomen, and a 17-year-old who is in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 14-year-old boy as Amere P. Deese and the 20-year-old man as Ladeverett West Ringgold.

No arrests have been made. The third victim has not been identified.

This is the second shooting that resulted in fatalities in Chicago on Sunday.

