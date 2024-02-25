Deadly shooting in Rogers Park: Young woman killed, 3 men hospitalized

A young woman is dead and three men are hospitalized after they were gunned down by two suspects at Pottawattomie Park Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Two suspects walked into the park, pulled their guns and shot at the four victims, according to police. They then ran from the scene, heading northbound on Winchester Avenue.

The four victims and their conditions are shared below:

Woman, 19, shot in chest – taken to Saint Fraincis Hospital in critical condition. She has died from her injuries, police say.

Man, 22, shot in right foot – taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.

Man, 20, shot in forehead – taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.

Man, 19, shot in left hip – taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police are still searching for the suspects and the investigation continues.