Schaumburg man charged with attempted murder after shooting tree trimmer over noise complaint: police

A man accused of shooting and injuring a tree trimmer in Schaumburg over a noise complaint is now charged with attempted murder.

Michael Lang, 55, is charged with the following in connection with the incident on July 24, according to Schaumburg police:

One count of attempted murder/intent to kill/injure, a Class X felony

One count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony

Police were initially called at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of South Braintree Drive for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found the tree trimmer, a 66-year-old Hanover Park man, lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

The man was working with three others when Lang left his home and shouted at the group for making too much noise.

The workers were gathering their equipment to leave when Lang grabbed a handgun from his vehicle that was parked in the driveway, police said.

Lang then pointed the gun at the 66-year-old man and fired one round into his abdomen, authorities said.

The injured worker was given emergency treatment before being transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Lang, while armed, barricaded himself inside his home for several hours as police worked to contact him.

He was the only person inside the home during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

Around 9:30 p.m., Lang surrendered peacefully to police and he was taken into custody.

He's expected to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing.

RELATED: Schaumburg shooting: Barricaded suspect in custody, tree trimmer hospitalized



