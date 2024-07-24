1 wounded after shots fired in Schaumburg; suspect believed to be armed and barricaded

A person was wounded in a shooting in Schaumburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Sometime before 3:30 p.m., Schaumburg police officers responded to the 800 block of South Braintree for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the person. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the individual involved in the shooting is armed and barricaded. Residents near the location are asked to remain inside their homes for their safety.

No one else is believed to be involved in the shooting.

At this time, both directions on Braintree from Cornell Lane to Cambridge Drive are closed.

No additional information was made available by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.