16-year-old dead, man in 'grave condition' after gunman opens fire in Brighton Park

A 16-year-old boy was killed, and a man was wounded after being shot in Brighton Park Friday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were on the street in the 2500 block of West 46th Street when an unknown SUV approached them, police said.

An unknown offender inside the vehicle then exited, produced a firearm and fired shots at both victims.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. He was transported to an area hospital in grave condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.