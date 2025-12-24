Buffalo Grove holiday card project reaches 50,000 as demand continues to grow

The Brief A Buffalo Grove–based group is sending at least 50,000 handwritten holiday cards this year to support LGBTQ+ people who feel rejected or alone. Started four years ago by Carolyn Pinta and her family, the volunteer-run project writes and mails every card by hand and has seen growing demand. Holiday cards go out through the end of the month, with year-round notes continuing; sign-ups are available at BuffaloGrovePride.com.



A Chicago-area community project that began small is now drawing unexpected attention this holiday season — not because it’s new, but because of the moment.

What we know:

A group in a northwest Chicago suburb is on track to send at least 50,000 handwritten holiday cards again this year.

For many recipients, the notes arrive just when they’re needed most — including one woman whose niece moved in after being kicked out of her home for coming out.

The project began four years ago in Buffalo Grove and is led by Carolyn Pinta and her family. It was created to support LGBTQ+ people who feel rejected, pushed out or alone during the holidays.

Every card is written by hand. Dozens of volunteers recently gathered at Bagel and Bialy to write and mail the notes directly.

Organizers say demand has grown this year, but some people who want the cards are still afraid to ask for them.

What's next:

Holiday cards will be mailed through the end of the month. The group continues its work year-round, sending birthday cards and encouragement notes.

People who want to write or receive a card can sign up at BuffaloGrove Pride.com.

RELATED: Buffalo Grove volunteers send handwritten support cards to LGBTQ+ people nationwide