Chicago family says father was denied critical medical care while in federal custody

The Brief A Chicago family says their father was denied heart and blood pressure medication while in federal custody, nearly costing him his life. Relatives say he collapsed after begging for medical help and was hospitalized without their knowledge before being returned to custody. The family is now demanding his release as a federal court considers an emergency motion to halt his removal.



A Chicago family says their father was denied critical medical care while in federal custody, a situation they allege nearly killed him.

Relatives say the case is not about politics but about basic human dignity.

What we know:

The family says Asif Amin Cheema, a longtime Chicago resident, was taken into federal custody Dec. 14. Cheema has lived and worked in the Chicago area since the 1990s, raising five children, operating a small business and staying out of trouble, according to his family.

Family members allege Cheema was denied his prescribed heart and blood pressure medications for several days while in custody, despite documented medical conditions that include two prior heart attacks. They also say he was unable to contact his family or an attorney during that time.

On Dec. 17, while being held at O’Hare International Airport, Cheema complained of a severe migraine and repeatedly requested medical help, according to his daughter. The family says he was left alone in a room and collapsed around 3 p.m.

Only after collapsing was Cheema taken to a nearby hospital, the family said. They claim they were not notified of the emergency and learned his whereabouts only after hospital staff contacted them directly. Cheema was later discharged and returned to federal custody, according to the family.

Rabia Amin, Cheema’s daughter, said the experience has been traumatic for the family.

"For almost four days, my father was denied access to attorneys, his family, and denied medication — and to silence someone who has done nothing wrong is disgusting and terrifying," Amin said. "If we can’t trust him in the hands of our government, how can we trust the government? If this is happening to my father, I promise you it’s happening to thousands of people who are also being detained."

The family says they still do not have clear answers about what caused Cheema to collapse.

Cheema’s case is now pending before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering an emergency motion that could temporarily halt his removal while his legal appeal proceeds.

The family is calling for Cheema’s immediate release, arguing that continued detention poses a serious risk to his health. They are also seeking accountability from federal agencies.

FOX 32 has contacted the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment and has not yet received a response.

Looking ahead:

The family is awaiting a decision from the 7th Circuit on the emergency motion that could pause Cheema’s removal. They say they will continue seeking his release and answers about what occurred during his time in federal custody.