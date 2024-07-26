Phil Ponce's 5 things every grandparent should tell their grandkids

Parenting advice is in no short supply these days, but what about advice for grandparents? Oftentimes, parents' work schedules mean grandparents play major roles in the lives of young children and teenagers.

This week, Anthony's dad, longtime Chicago journalist Phil Ponce, counts down the Five Things Every Grandparent Should Tell their Grandkids.

5. KARMA

When you do something nice for someone, something nice happens to you! Sometimes, when you are not a nice person, someone is not very nice to you.

4. LOSING YOUR TEMPER

Everyone loses their temper and you usually say or do something you’ll regret. If you have to hit something, hit a pillow or cushion!

3. HELP SOMEONE GETTING BULLIED

Say something like "Leave her alone," "ignore them," or "come with me." If you were being bullied, you would want someone to help you. If you can’t break up a fight, get help.

2. SAYING "I'M SORRY."

We all make mistakes and hurt other people. It is hard to apologize and is sometimes embarrassing! It is especially hard to say after time has passed.

1. THE GOLDEN RULE

Treat people the way you want them to treat you. You like it when people are nice, so be nice to them. You don’t like it when people are mean, so don’t be mean.

Anthony's "My Dad Phil" segment airs Friday mornings on Good Day Chicago.