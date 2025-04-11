Chicago's Brookfield Zoo offers free admission to SNAP recipients

The Brief Brookfield Zoo Chicago is now offering free admission to families receiving SNAP benefits. The offer includes up to four guests per Link card per day. The initiative is part of the Zoo’s broader effort to remove access barriers.



Families who receive food assistance can now visit Brookfield Zoo Chicago for free, thanks to a new partnership with the Museums for All program.

What we know:

Beginning Friday, guests who present a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card—known in Illinois as a Link card—can receive complimentary admission for up to four people per day.

The offer is part of the Zoo’s participation in Museums for All, a nationwide program designed to increase access to cultural institutions.

The new benefit is available just in time for the zoo’s first-ever Spring Fest, which takes place April 12–13. Admission covers zoo entry only and does not include parking, event tickets, or add-on attractions.

"We want all community members to feel like Brookfield Zoo Chicago is a place for them—a welcoming environment to explore, learn and connect with wildlife and nature," said John Buranosky, vice president of guest and member services.

The program aligns with Brookfield Zoo’s broader Zoo for All initiative, which is part of its long-term Next Century Plan focused on accessibility, inclusion and meaningful guest experiences.

What's next:

Visitors with SNAP cards can head to the zoo any day moving forward and receive free admission for themselves and up to three guests.

Brookfield Zoo continues to offer a variety of access programs for military families, school groups, and library cardholders. More details are available HERE.