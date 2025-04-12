Semi-truck hauling eggs goes up in flames on I-80, police say

A semi-truck hauling eggs caused a scramble Friday night when it went up in flames on Interstate 80 in Mokena, Illinois State Police said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just west of La Grange Road.

Police said the truck became fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved. All traffic lanes reopened by 12:22 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

No additional details have been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.