From bleachers to bobblehead: Wrigley Field Goose lives on

The now-famous goose that took up residence in Wrigley Field’s outfield planter during the Chicago Cubs' home opener is being honored in a fittingly quirky way — with its own bobblehead.

Wrigley Field Goose Gets Bobblehead

What we know:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is offering the collectible for $30, with preorders available now through its website.

Pictured is the Wrigley Goose Bobblehead. (Photo from National Bobblehead Hall of Fame)

The goose grabbed headlines after it settled into a juniper planter box near center field during a game against the San Diego Padres.

Cubs officials even blocked off part of the bleacher section to give the bird some space.

"Although the goose has left the bleachers, fans will now be able to have a replica version in bobblehead form," the museum said.

The goose that has made a nest in a juniper planter next to the center-field seats in Wrigley Field's bleachers underneath the scoreboard during Chicago Cubs game on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Chicago. (Paul Sullivan/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Servi (Paul Sullivan/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

Bobblehead Details:

The bobblehead stands 7 inches tall and is expected to ship in October, according to the museum.

To learn more, follow this link to the museum's website.