2 men shot near East Chicago gas station, hospitalized in Chicago: police

The Brief Two Gary men, ages 22 and 23, were seriously wounded in a shooting near a Speedway gas station in East Chicago late Friday night. One victim was found at the scene with a head wound; the other walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both were transferred to a Chicago hospital; no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting late Friday near a gas station in East Chicago and are hospitalized in Chicago, authorities said.

Shooting in East Chicago

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. at a Speedway gas station in the 3900 block of Guthrie Street.

ShotSpotter technology alerted police to four gunshots in the area, according to the East Chicago Police Department.

Shortly after, dispatchers alerted officers that a second victim — a 22-year-old man, also from Gary — had walked into the emergency room at St. Catherine Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims were transferred from St. Catherine Hospital to a hospital in the Chicago area. They were listed in serious but stable condition.

Police recovered a handgun and shell casings at the scene. No arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Sanchez at 219-391-8318 or leave an anonymous tip at 219-391-8500.