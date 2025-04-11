CTA crime: Pair charged in Red Line robberies

article

Two men were charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies Wednesday on the CTA Red Line.

The backstory:

Kenyon Guillory, 20, and Kevin Stoner, 30, allegedly stole property from two men near the 87th Street station just before 10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Roughly 15 minutes later they were arrested. Each of them was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Guillory and Stoner have a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.