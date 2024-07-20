Octavia Redmond murder: Vehicle believed to be used in Chicago mail carrier's shooting death found torched

The vehicle believed to be used in the murder of a United States Postal Service letter carrier was discovered torched Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

The white Dodge Durango was located this afternoon in the 8900 block of South Holland Road.

On Friday, at about 11:38 a.m., the 48-year-old female mail carrier was in front of a residence in the 12100 block of South Harvard when an unknown male offender approached her, police said. The offender produced a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing in the vehicle on 121st Street.

The letter carrier, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Octavia Redmond of Chicago, was shot multiple times in the body and transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Chicago police are looking into the possibility that Redmond was targeted.

A neighbor that didn't want to be identified said Redmond had just delivered mail to her home. Seconds later, the neighbor heard at least eight gunshots.

"I came to the living room and looked out of the window. That's when I saw her laying on the ground. I'm like, that's the postal worker," the neighbor said.

Sources told FOX 32 the killer followed Redmond, shot her multiple times and her body was found in front of the home, with her possessions still present. Sources said the incident appears targeted and was not a robbery.

The murder of the beloved wife, mother and extraordinary cook comes after other attacks on postal workers locally and nationally.

Detectives are looking at Redmond's affiliations and combing through various Ring doorbell footage from the scene.

"I had the opportunity to meet with her and talk to her, she’s a great co-worker," said Elise Foster, the Branch 11 President of the National Letter Carriers Association (NALC), in a social media video. "Sister Redmond will not be going home to her family and I have a problem with that."

The National President of the NALC Brian L. Renfroe said Redmond had been a letter carrier for five years.

Renfroe issued a statement on Friday, mourning the loss of the Branch 11 member.

"The 280,000 members of NALC mourn the loss of Sister Redmond. She was a public servant doing her job when her life and future were stolen from her. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends and all her loved ones."

Renfroe said lawmakers introduced the Protect Our Letter Carriers Act in both chambers of Congress earlier this year. The legislation aims to deter these crimes from happening and hold those who commit them accountable. in honor of Redmond, the NALC urged Congress to swiftly pass the bill.

This incident follows a recent robbery of a letter carrier in Bronzeville, which was caught on camera. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in that case.

"We are under attack here in Chicago," Foster said. "Something needs to happen because we need some help, this cannot happen ever again."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Redmond. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Area detectives and USPIS continue to investigate.