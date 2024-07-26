Major rollover crash in west suburbs: Two drivers injured, road remains closed

One driver was airlifted in critical condition and another was wounded after a major rollover crash in the west suburbs.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Rohlwing Road (IL Route 53) at Winthrop Avenue in Addison.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a dump truck had rolled onto its side and another vehicle was off the roadway, according to Addison Fire Dept.

The guardrail also got wrapped around the cab of the semi, officials said.

Emergency crews gave medical treatment to the driver of the second vehicle as others worked to extricate the trapped driver from the dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck was pulled from the vehicle at 4:16 p.m. and airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition, fire officials said.

The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is still shut down and drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.