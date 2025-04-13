$10K custom violin stolen from CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago, police say

The Brief A $10,000 custom violin was stolen from a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago on April 11. The suspect is described as a Black male, 30-40 years old, 5'8"-5'11", wearing a black jacket with white striped sleeves and white gym shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number RD#JJ-214845.



A suspect swiped a $10,000 custom violin from a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago, and police are working to track down the instrument—and the man who took it.

What we know:

The theft happened around 10 p.m. April 11 on a Blue Line train in the 100 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

The violin, described as custom-made with a distinctive wood grain finish on the back and no serial number, was inside a black storage case when it was stolen, police said.

A $10,000 custom violin was stolen from a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago on April 11. (Chicago PD )

The suspect is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, and was wearing a black jacket with white striped sleeves, black pants and white gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number, "RD#JJ-214845."