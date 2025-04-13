Family seeks justice one year after 9-year-old girl killed in Chicago mass shooting

The Brief One year after 9-year-old Ariana Molina was killed in a gang-related shooting outside her South Side home, her family continues to grieve and seek justice, believing multiple shooters remain at large. The shooting, which injured 10 people during a family celebration, has left lasting trauma—two children are still recovering, and the neighborhood remains plagued by gun violence. Relatives recently held a memorial at the site of the shooting, vowing to attend every court hearing and urging remaining suspects to come forward.



One year after 9-year-old Ariana Molina was killed in a shooting outside her home on Chicago’s South Side, her family is still searching for justice.

What we know:

Family members say their grief remains as fresh as ever. In addition to the shooters still being at large, they say their neighborhood continues to struggle with frequent gun violence.

"You did this to my daughter. Be a man… be a man and turn yourself in," Ariana's father Jose Molina said.

On Sunday, 50 family members gathered at the same spot where Ariana was shot in the head last year, praying for peace and comfort. Each bead of a Catholic prayer was touched in remembrance.

Three children and seven adults were shot, including Jose. The family had been celebrating a baby’s confirmation when the gunfire broke out.

Police have said the shooting was gang-related, with offenders driving up and firing multiple rounds.

The shooting occurred outside the family’s home at 52nd and Damen, where the celebration turned to tragedy.

Surrounded by candles and flowers on Sunday, family members wept and embraced.

What's next:

A suspect has been charged, but relatives insist multiple gunmen were involved.

Two children who were injured in the shooting are still recovering.

The family said they will continue to attend court hearings as Chicago police investigate.

