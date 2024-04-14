Family grieves after 9-year-old killed in Chicago mass shooting

Balloons, candles and a cross now honor a 9-year-old child who was killed in a mass shooting that unfolded during a family event.

The family of Ariana Molina says losing her is a pain that cuts deep.

Her uncle, Emilio Molina, was at the gathering and was standing next to Ariana when the unthinkable happened.

"My niece, she got shot in the head right next to me when I threw myself…," Molina said. "When I turned around to see what happened, I heard she got shot in the head."

The shooting occurred at a home in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Ariana's family was gathered for a birthday party outside when gunmen opened fire with assault rifles and handguns, according to police.

There were 75 shell casings recovered from the scene. Relatives say they recalled hearing at least 50 of the gunshots.

Three other children and seven adults were also wounded by the gunfire.

RELATED: Chicago mass shooting: New details released after child killed, 10 wounded on South Side

CPD Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related. No arrests have yet been made.

"It was three people. I saw them. I just couldn't distinguish any faces," Molina said. "We don't have anything to do with gangs. We stay away from them."

The family has lived on the block for more than 30 years.

Outside the home on Sunday, bullet holes were seen in three vehicles with windshields shattered.

Two children and two adults remain hospitalized. The family says for the most part, everyone is in stable condition.

Area One Detectives are still investigating.