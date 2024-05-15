Man fatally shot outside Bridgeview apartment complex

A man was shot and killed while leaving an apartment complex Wednesday morning in suburban Bridgeview.

The man, 39, remotely started his car around 5 a.m., and was walking to it when he was shot multiple timesby a suspect outside the building in the 7300 block of West 79th Street, according to Bridgeview police.

Police said the suspect ran away eastbound and the motive in the shooting is currently unknown.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.