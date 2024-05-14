Funeral arrangements announced for Glenview teen killed in tragic Mother's Day crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old boy who died in a tragic crash on Mother's Day.

The visitation for Marko Niketic, of Glenview, will take place on Thursday at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The burial service will take place immediately after at St. Sava Cemetary.

Niketic was driving a silver Mercedes along Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane on Sunday night when he was involved in a crash with a Mustang. The Mercedes was split in half upon impact.

It appeared a Mustang crashed into the teen’s car, sending debris through a wooden fence, and all over the street and sidewalk.

Niketic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marko Niketic

Glenview paramedics took two people to Lutheran General Hospital and the other to Evanston Hospital. The driver of the Mustang was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The two others – one passenger from each vehicle – were listed in critical condition.

Police have yet to release additional information about the crash or possible factors that played a role in the accident. The crash happened blocks away from Niketic’s home.

On Tuesday, East Lake Avenue was closed for more than three hours as neighbors, loved ones and relatives continued to mourn the death of Niketic.

Niketic's parents were among the crowd sobbing and hugging one another as more than 200 young people, mostly students from Glenbrook South High School, returned to the crash site.

Niketic was set to go to prom this coming Saturday and his graduation is in a couple of weeks. The Glenbrook South High School senior planned to attend Miami University in the fall.

There have been no charges filed in this case.

Counselors will continue to meet with Glenbrook South students and teachers for the remainder of the week.