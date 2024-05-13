Glenview crash: Teen dead, 3 seriously hurt in 2-vehicle collision

A teen died and three other people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday night in suburban Glenview.

The crash happened between two vehicles around 11 p.m. on Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane, according to officials. Visuals from the scene showed one of the cars split in half.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Marko Niketic, of Glenview.

Glenview police said three other people were taken to local hospitals where they were listed in serious condition. No further details were given about the victims.

Traffic was closed on Lake Avenue between Waukegan and Wagner roads for investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.