Cook County man faces gun, drug-related charges following high-speed crash in Palatine

A suburban man was arrested for gun and drug-related charges following a crash in Palatine last Thursday.

Darius Redmond, 22, of Palatine, was traveling as a passenger in a black SUV on May 9 at 10:30 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into other cars.

Palatine police followed the car after witnesses saw people in the black SUV pointing handguns at people.

The 20-year-old man driving the SUV was arrested following the crash. Redmond allegedly fled the scene but was arrested inside a nearby business.

Charges have yet to be filed against the driver. Redmond was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors, including unlawful use of a weapon and manufacturing and delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis.

Police recovered two handguns with extended magazines from the scene. One of the guns appeared to be modified.

James Howard

Additional charges were filed in relation to the crash after the boyfriend of a woman whose car was stuck attempted to attack the driver of the black SUV. James Howard, 26, of Palatine, allegedly injured a police officer who intervened.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and later released.

Howard was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer.