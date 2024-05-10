Cook County man allegedly tried to attack suspect accused of hitting his girlfriend's car: police

article

A Cook County man is accused of trying to attack a suspect who allegedly struck his girlfriend's car Thursday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., Palatine police officers received two calls in rapid succession involving individuals in a black SUV pointing handguns at people. The second call originated from the area of Spruce Drive.

While police were responding to the scene, they spotted an SUV matching the description exiting Spruce Drive onto southbound North Rand Road at a high rate of speed.

After the vehicle passed officers, they attempted to change direction to locate it, as it was traveling at a high speed on North Rand Road towards the intersection at East Dundee Road.

The suspect vehicle was allegedly observed driving recklessly, including entering oncoming traffic.

After passing southbound through the intersection, the suspect vehicle collided with multiple vehicles, including rear-ending a tan GMC SUV, rendering the suspect vehicle inoperable.

The 20-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle sustained an injury and was taken into custody at the scene.

The 22-year-old passenger was apprehended inside a nearby business after fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident remains under investigation, and multiple charges are expected against the occupants of the black SUV.

From the scene, police recovered two loaded handguns. Both handguns had extended magazines, and one appeared to be modified.

During the apprehension of the driver of the black SUV, an unrelated 26-year-old man, identified as James Howard, of Palatine, attempted to attack the driver in response to his girlfriend’s vehicle being struck.

An officer intervened and sustained non-life-threatening injuries while taking the man into custody. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and later released.

Howard was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer.

Students and staff at both Palatine High School and Virginia Lake Elementary School were placed on a soft lockdown during this incident.