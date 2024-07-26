Man, 21, charged in Chatham carjacking

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last June in the Chatham neighborhood.

Craig Williams, 21, was allegedly part of a group who carjacked a 58-year-old woman on June 12 in the 400 block of East 81st Street, according to police.

Williams was arrested Thursday in the Homan Square neighborhood, police said. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Williams has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. No further information was provided.