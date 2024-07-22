Man shot and killed after unlawfully entering Arlington Heights apartment: police

No charges will be filed in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at an Arlington Heights apartment complex over the weekend.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, police said a man unlawfully entered a residence in the 4200 block of north Bloomington Avenue at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, south of Bloomington and Lake Cook Roads.

The female resident of the apartment building had an Order of Protection prohibiting the man who entered her residence from contacting her.

When the man entered the residence, police said he immediately attacked a male guest inside the apartment and quickly gained a position of physical dominance.

During the encounter, the male guest retrieved a handgun and fired one round at the man, striking him in the upper body.

The female resident immediately notified Arlington Heights Police that a man had been shot inside her apartment.

When police arrived, they met with the self-admitted shooter and the woman outside before they went into the ground-level apartment and found the victim near the back door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male guest surrendered himself to police officers, and both he and the female resident relocated to the Arlington Heights Police Department for questioning while forensic technicians processed evidence at the scene.

It was determined that the male guest had a valid Illinois Concealed Carry License.

Additionally, police said the shooting was corroborated by physical evidence, forensically extracted data and witness statements.

Criminal charges will not be sought at this time.

An autopsy for the victim was scheduled for Monday.