Arlington Heights apartment shooting: Man killed, 2 detained for questioning

A shooting at an Arlington Heights apartment complex resulted in one man's death and two other people being questioned by police.

The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of North Bloomington Avenue at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, south of Bloomington and Lake Cook Roads.

A female resident at the apartment building notified Arlington Heights Police that a man had been shot inside her apartment.

When police arrived, they met with the self-admitted shooter and the woman outside before they went into the ground-level apartment and found the victim near the back door.

The victim was shot in the upper body and died from his wound at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Upon further investigation, detectives said there was a possible relationship between the female resident and the shooting victim and that she had an Order of Protection against him.

The shooting was contained and there's no threat to the public.

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Monday by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.