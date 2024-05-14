Red Lobster abruptly closes 2 restaurants in Illinois

Two Red Lobster restaurants in Illinois abruptly closed their doors Monday amid reports the seafood chain could file for bankruptcy.

The restaurants were closed in Bloomingdale and Danville, according to the company website. Restaurants in Elkhart, Indiana and Indianapolis were also closed. They are among at least 50 Red Lobster restaurants that have shut down their operations nationwide. Click here for a state-by-state list of the closures.

Restaurant liquidation company TageX Brands announced it would be overseeing the sale of equipment at the various closing locations, calling the situation its "largest restaurant equipment auction ever." Only 48 locations were specifically listed in its catalog.

The locations are being sold off wholesale by TageX, with the company announcing that "these auctions are WINNER TAKES ALL – meaning, each winner will receive the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on."

Last month, a report by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the discussions, indicated Red Lobster is weighing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to renegotiate burdensome leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs.

The seafood chain has had a variety of owners and major investors since it was founded in 1968 by Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby.

General Mills acquired the company in 1970 and helped it rapidly expand throughout the U.S. and Canada, before spinning it off into an independent publicly traded company called Darden Restaurants over two decades later.

Darden Restaurants sold Red Lobster to Golden Gate Capital in 2014. Thai Union, which previously had a one-fourth stake in the company, bought out Golden Gate's stake in the company in 2021.

Earlier this year, Thai Union announced it was planning to exit its investment in Red Lobster and take a write-off after announcing in a regulatory filing that the restaurant chain's "ongoing financial requirements no longer align with Thai Union's capital allocation priorities."

Red Lobster brought in Jonathan Tibus as its new CEO in March. Tibus is considered an expert in developing and implementing restructuring plans at underperforming restaurants, retail and hospitality companies and has led numerous restructuring efforts.

