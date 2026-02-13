Death investigation launched after woman found unresponsive inside car on Chicago's North Side

The Brief A 39-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a car Thursday afternoon in Roscoe Village. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating and the medical examiner has not yet identified her.



A woman died after she was found unresponsive in a car Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The 39-year-old was found unresponsive inside the vehicle around 3:15 p.m. near the corner of Damen and Belmont avenues, according to police.

She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she later died.

What we don't know:

The woman had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as of Thursday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further details were provided. Check back for updates.